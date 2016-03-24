Melissa McCarthy Talks Women Supporting Women in The Boss

Melissa McCarthy is arguably one of the funniest women in the biz. But her comedic chops service more than just belly laughs.

It's no secret that Melissa has played her fair share of less-than-graceful ladies, often favoring characters that throw convention to the wind.

"I have a real fascination with people who have that wall up," Melissa revealed to Bust magazine in a recent sit-down. "Like, what put that up? I always wonder... 'what's on the other side of that?' I never quite buy that sort of bluster. It always kinda breaks my heart."

Which is perhaps why Melissa has taken on such a slew of less than conventional roles—on-screen and off.