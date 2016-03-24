Melissa McCarthy Talks Women Supporting Women in The Boss

  • By
    &

by Talia Weisner | Thu., Mar. 24, 2016 12:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Melissa McCarthy, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy is arguably one of the funniest women in the biz. But her comedic chops service more than just belly laughs. 

It's no secret that Melissa has played her fair share of less-than-graceful ladies, often favoring characters that throw convention to the wind. 

"I have a real fascination with people who have that wall up," Melissa revealed to Bust magazine in a recent sit-down. "Like, what put that up? I always wonder... 'what's on the other side of that?' I never quite buy that sort of bluster. It always kinda breaks my heart."

Which is perhaps why Melissa has taken on such a slew of less than conventional roles—on-screen and off. 

PHOTOS: Melissa McCarthy's best roles

"There are just so many 'shoulds' in life," she says. "You should do this, you should wear this, you should drink this, you should only be eating this. We spend so much of our lives trying to follow the checklist and there's an appeal to just throwing that list out."

And throw it out she has. In fact, Melissa recently debuted her clothing line geared explicitly toward fuller-figured women. "I don't believe in kind of sectioning and segregating people in anything," Melissa revealed to E! News in November. 

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy decks the halls with fashion for all women in ad campaign

Melissa McCarthy, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And apparently, America agrees. Because Melissa has swiftly grown to become one of Hollywood's most iconic female comedians. And, comedic ideators. 

Melissa is the mastermind behind her latest flick, along with her husband Ben Falcone. And she had a very particular idea for the film's premise. 

"Watching [women] become friends and then essentially become family, that's the kind of thing I root for when I watch a movie," said Melissa. "I want to see that. I love to show women and girls uniting. I love showing that because I think so often in movies, you see women just fighting and not liking each other. That's not real life. That's not the norm."

Melissa's version of "the norm" seems to include anything but, well, normalcy. But variety is the spice of life. And, we suppose, the box office. 

PHOTOS: Melissa McCarthy's Best Looks

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Melissa McCarthy , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Look Back on Demi Lovato's Road to Recovery 6 Months After Relapsing

Jax Taylor & More Bravo Stars React to Andy Cohen's Baby News

Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Renew Their Wedding Vows

Carrie Underwood Is Suffering From Pregnancy Insomnia

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Khloe Kardashian Proves Kim Kardashian Is One Sweet Auntie to True Thompson

Cardi B, Money, Music Video

Cardi B Strips Down Naked in NSFW "Money" Music Video

ESC: Best Dressed, Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock Is a Festive Beauty in Red and More Best Dressed Stars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.