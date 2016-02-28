Independent Spirit Awards 2016: 7 Things You Didn't See on TV

Spotlight stole the show today at the Film Independent Spirit Awards by being named best feature and picking up another four awards.
Brie Larson won best female lead for her work in Room while Beasts of No Nation newcomer Abraham Attah took the prize for best male lead.
Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon co-hosted for the first time with Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani.
But everyone saw all of that when the show was broadcast live on IFC.
Here, I give you seven things you didn't see on TV…
1. Map Quests: Michael Keaton walked a couple of blocks to get to the awards because his driver got lost in the Santa Monica traffic. Mark Ruffalo did the same after his driver accidently thought the drop off was at a nearby parking lot.
2. Old Friends: It was a Tree of Life reunion when Sean Penn walked over to Jessica Chastain's table. The two embraced before The Martian star introduced Penn to her longtime fashion executive boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.
3. LOL: Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett couldn't stop laughing while watching McKinnon and Nanjiani 's Carol spoof. "That was so good," Mara said to her director boyfriend Charlie McDowell.
4. Steamy Affair: It was so hot and humid inside the show (it takes place under a giant tent on the beach in Santa Monica) that glammed up fashionistas like Blachchett, Chastain and Larson resorted to fanning themselves with the show's program.
5. Door Policy: Getting past the guards at the entrances of the outside VIP area wasn't easy. Even if you were a winner with an award in hand, one guard insisted on seeing that you were wearing the black wristband needed for entry.
6. That's a Wrap: Juno Temple stuck around after the show ended, smoking a cigarette and sipping a vodka cocktail outside the Piaget lounge. This was after she indulged at the Breyers Gelato Indulgences Hospitality Lounge with Katie Holmes. Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed were nearby at the Heineken bar.
7. Stand & Deliver: Jacob Tremblay was the first on his feet when Michael Keaton announced Larson's win. The adorable nine-year-old took it an extra step but standing on his chair. Too cute!