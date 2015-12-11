Pregnant Allison Holker and tWitch Reveal They're Expecting a Baby Boy!

Allison Holker is one lucky lady, because she's going to be surrounded by handsome men.
The pregnant Dancing With the Stars dancer and her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss revealed to fans on Instagram today that they're expecting a baby boy! Posing together, the couple flashed big smiles while holding a cake that revealed blue layers during what seemed to be a gender reveal party.
"It's a boy!!!! #BabyBossboy Surrounded by so much love today!!! Life is beautiful," tWitch captioned the photo, and followed up later on in the night with a sweet throwback photo of himself with Holker on their wedding night.
"Two years ago our journey became one. Two individuals forming a family unit. @allisonholker You're truly my better half and even though we annually honor our wedding day, it's truly our everyday process that makes our relationship special. It's those other 364 days that makes this one that much better. Growth, inspiration, love, and good memories make us the Boss family. And babe I can't wait to celebrate many more..........with many more. #LTTLltp #2yearslater," he wrote.
Holker announced her pregnancy on live television back in October.
"Well, as a pro, you know, most memorable year really is such a special time because we get to celebrate someone's beautiful story and share it with the world," she shared with host Erin Andrews when discussing the theme that week. "But I actually have a special guest here, come on here."
She continued, "This is my daughter and my husband. And 2015 is actually turning out to be such a memorable year for us, because we actually recently found out that I'm pregnant."
Soon afterward, tWitch and his boss, Ellen DeGeneres, discussed the big news and even revealed the baby's first ultrasound! "I am so happy for both of you," DeGeneres said. "I mean you could have made the announcement on this show, but that's OK."
Instead, tWitch revealed that the baby is due around March. "March? Oh you're going to miss the Mother's Day Show. That's a shame. Y'all didn't plan that out right," DeGeneres joked.
She also commented on today's big news, tweeting, "Happy anniversary, @official_tWitch and @AllisonHolker! Now, please tell me if I'm going to be an aunt or an uncle."
LOL, congratulations, you two!