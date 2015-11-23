Ariana Grande Brings Her Grandma to 2015 AMAs: 12 Other Stars Who Have Brought Family Members to Award

While Jennifer Lopez made jaws drop in an impressive dance medley of the year's biggest hits and Meghan Trainor sparked rumors of a burgeoning romance with Charlie Puth thanks to a surprisingly lengthy makeout session onstage, they still could not manage to steal the show at the 2015 American Music Awards as effortlessly as one little lady sitting off-stage—Ariana Grande's grandmother.

The "Focus" singer invited her "Nonna," Marjorie Grande, to be her date for the musical evening Sunday. The silver-haired smiling beauty sat next to Grande in the audience and offered a congratulatory smooch on the cheek to her 22-year-old granddaughter when she was crowned Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist.

While the younger Grande was visibly stunned to have been granted the award, she used her off-guard moment at the podium to pay tribute to Marjorie, who has joined her on many other red carpets in the singer's short but successful Hollywood career thus far.