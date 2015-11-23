Ariana Grande Brings Her Grandma to 2015 AMAs: 12 Other Stars Who Have Brought Family Members to Award

While Jennifer Lopez made jaws drop in an impressive dance medley of the year's biggest hits and Meghan Trainor sparked rumors of a burgeoning romance with Charlie Puth thanks to a surprisingly lengthy makeout session onstage, they still could not manage to steal the show at the 2015 American Music Awards as effortlessly as one little lady sitting off-stage—Ariana Grande's grandmother.
The "Focus" singer invited her "Nonna," Marjorie Grande, to be her date for the musical evening Sunday. The silver-haired smiling beauty sat next to Grande in the audience and offered a congratulatory smooch on the cheek to her 22-year-old granddaughter when she was crowned Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist.
While the younger Grande was visibly stunned to have been granted the award, she used her off-guard moment at the podium to pay tribute to Marjorie, who has joined her on many other red carpets in the singer's short but successful Hollywood career thus far.
"I think I owe a lot of this to my Nonna, who made who made sure to remind me that she voted," Grande admitted, putting her acting skills to the test as she began to impersonate her relative's Big Apple accent. "She goes, 'Ariana, I went on the computer. I voted, so I think you'll win.'"
The jury's still out on whether Marjorie was indeed the good luck charm Grande needed to win her second AMA after New Artist of the Year in 2013, but perhaps it's why these 12 other celebrities have brought their own beloved family members onto the red carpet with them.
Bradley Cooper has escorted his mother, Gloria Campano, on an array of red carpets since his earliest acting days. Most recently, he brought his mother, pictured left, to the 2015 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall.
Oscar nominee Melanie Griffith has walked her fair share of red carpets, but in 2015, she took on a new role as date for her daughter Dakota Johnson, who attended the Academy Awards after the release of Fifty Shades of Grey.
When Lupita Nyong'o walked her first Academy Award red carpet in 2014 alongside her younger brother Peter Nyong'o and subsequently accepted her first Oscar statuette, it quickly became an unforgettable moment in Hollywood history. However, it was almost overshadowed by the hilarious selfie that ensued when then-host Ellen DeGeneres rounded up the year's acclaimed actors for a photo and Peter managed to hop in next to Brad Pitt.
Talk about having one very cool little brother!
Acting chops run in the family for Oscar winners Jon Voight and his daughter Angelina Jolie, who have joined each other on the red carpet on many occasions throughout their esteemed film careers.
When Laura Dern walked the red carpet at the 2015 Academy Awards for her nominated performance in Wild, she was escorted by none other than her own Oscar-nominated father, acting legend Bruce Dern.
He may have a bevy of supermodel beauties to take his arm on the red carpet, but Oscar nominee Leonardo DiCaprio often shares the spotlight at awards shows with his mom Irmelin Indenbirken.
"All About That Bass" singer Meghan Trainor picked her handsome father Gary Trainor to walk her first Grammys red carpet in 2015. Check out those coordinating black tie ensembles!
Another good sister, Emma Stone swapped out a boyfriend for her brother Spencer Stone when she attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015.
Sandwiched by the most important ladies in his life, Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey accepted his first golden statue at the 2015 Academy Awards after working the red carpet with his wife Camila Alves and mother Mary Kathlene McCabe.
It's clear where Fergie got her good looks. She left hubby Josh Duhamel home to hit the Grammys red carpet in 2012 with her beautiful mother Theresa Ann Ferguson.
Another bombshell mother-daughter duo, Oscar winner Charlize Theron took her mother Gerda Theron as her date to the Academy Awards in 2010.
"Sorry" crooner Justin Bieber posed with the first lady in his life, mom Pattie Mallette, on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in 2012, the year he won all three categories he was nominated in.