2015 American Music Awards: All of the Best & Worst Moments!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sweet Nonna: Ariana took home the award of Favorite Pop/Rock Female artist and gave a shout-out to her grandmother, who was in attendance as well, by doing a sweet impression of her sharing that she got on the computer to vote. Too cute!

Welcome Back: Coldplay hit the stage to perform for the first time in seven years at the AMAs and they killed it, obvs.

It's Getting Hot in Here: Weeknd was on fire during his performance of "Hills." For real, because there was actual fire. It was hot. Both literally and figuratively.

We Need a Tissue: Skrillex won his first AMA for "Where Are U Now" featuring Justin Bieber, and during his speech, we couldn't help but tear up. "We are just here to keep pushing music forward, and breaking stereotypes. Thank you for being there. And, I just want to say, there's so much negative stuff happening in the world, so it's up to us to put positive things out there. Thank you for listening," he said, and then looked to the sky and added, "Mom, I love you."

New Music: Macklemore, Ryan Lewis and Leon Bridges debuted a new song tonight called "Kevin," and it contained a deep message and powerful lyrics that was heightened by a very empowering performance.

Blast From the Past: Alanis Morrisette brought back one of her all-time hits "You Oughta Know" with some help from Lovato, and we instantly felt like we were in the '90s again.

Tribute to Paris: With a heartfelt introduction from Jared Leto, Celine Dion entered the stage to perform an iconic French song from Edith Piaf in honor of the tragedies that struck Paris recently, bringing many of those in the room to tears. "Tonight, we honor the victims of the unimaginable violence that has taken place in Paris and around the world," Leto said.

Han Solo in the House: Harrison Ford made a guest appearance to introduce a special Star Wars: The Force Awakens scene and a tribute to some famous musical scores, performed by best-selling acapella group Pentatonix.

The Grand Finale: Bieber closed the show with a wet performance that got the crowd going. Starting off slow with a melodic rendition of "What Do U Mean," and then got into a dance break before having it literally pour rain all over him for "Sorry."

And just like that, the 2015 AMAs were over.