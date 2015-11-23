People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

2015 American Music Awards: Complete List of Winners

Taylor Swift, One Direction and Justin Bieber are favored to win big Sunday night

By Mike Vulpo, McKenna Aiello Nov 23, 2015 1:43 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsAmerican Music Awards
The Weeknd, Grammy Nomination 2016Lester Cohen/WireImage

And the winner is...

Sunday night is being dedicated to music's most talented as the 2015 American Music Awards crown the top performers of the year in a variety of categories. While Taylor Swift has the most nominations with a whopping six, there are still plenty of opportunities for other singers to win big.

As a large group of famous presenters including Gigi Hadid, Prince and Ciara hand out the shiny bright trophies, we're keeping track of all the award recipients.

So who's a proud winner this evening? Take a look below as we update throughout the night! 

PHOTOS: Singers performing live and in concert 

Artist of the Year:  One Direction

Song of the Year: "Blank Space," Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite Pop/Rock Album: 1989, Taylor Swift

Favorite Soul/R&B Album: Beauty Behind the Madness, The Weeknd

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Country Album: Anything Goes, Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist: Rihanna

Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group: One Direction

Favorite Latin Artist: Enrique Iglesias

Favorite Contemporary Inspirational Artist: Casting Crowns

Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist: Calvin Harris

Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Male Artist: Luke Bryan

Top Soundtrack: Pitch Perfect 2

Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Album: The Pinkprint, Nicki Minaj

New Artist of the Year Presented by Kohl's: Sam Hunt

Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist: Ariana Grande

Favorite Country Female Artist: Carrie Underwood

Collaboration of the Year Un-Leashed by T-Mobile: "Where Are Ü Now," Skrillex & Diplo feat. Justin Bieber

Favorite Alternative Rock Artist: Fall Out Boy

Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj

Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Tune in to Fashion Police's brand-new American Music Awards special tomorrow at 8 p.m., only on E! 

PHOTOS: See the 2015 American Music Awards red carpet arrivals 

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

4
Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne

5

Meghan Markle’s Rare TV Interview Will Leave You Royally Flushed

Latest News

Laverne Cox to Host E!'s 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Show

Tamar Braxton Is "Not Angry" After Man Breaks Into Her House

Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne

One Tree Hill's James Lafferty & Bryan Greenberg Are Reunited

Exclusive

'Tis the Season for Crime Thanks to Homicide for the Holidays

Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit

Tennis Player Peng Shuai Not Seen Since Making Assault Allegations