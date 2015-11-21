Carrie Underwood Talks Marriage, Baby Isaiah, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani and More

Carrie Underwood doesn't really need much rehearsal time.

But there she was last night at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles belting out her single "Heartbeat" not once, but four times in preparation for her performance during the American Music Awards. (The AMAs will broadcast tomorrow, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC.)

The 32-year-old singer looked gorgeous in a simple pair of black tight jeans, boots, a t-shirt and a short leather jacket.

I sat down with her afterwards in the VIP Lounge to talk music, her five-year marriage to NHL star Mike Fisher, their nine-month-old baby Isaiah and, of course, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

MM: "Heartbeat" is such a great song. It's very romantic.

CU: It's a lot coming from me. I don't do romance very well, at least not in my music. But I felt like when we were writing it, it was just so genuine and I think that's one of my problems with love songs. It's all like fairy tales and bubblegum and butterflies. That's just not reality. I felt like as we were writing it, it was so conversational and this is my life. This is me and my husband just needing to be alone. It doesn't have to be all presents and Romeo and Juliet. It can be simple and lovely.