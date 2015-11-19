People's Choice Awards

American Music Awards Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks of All Time—Take a Look!

American Music Awards Most Memorable Fashion Moments

By Arielle Sacks Nov 19, 2015 9:56 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAmerican Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, Jessie J, American Music AwardsGetty Images

Can it really be that time of year again?!

Nope, we're not talking about Thanksgiving—we've got AMAs on the brain. As the 2015 American Music Awards loom, we're on pins and needles awaiting the wowing (and wacky) styles that are bound to hit the red carpet. But in the meantime, we're talking a look back at some of the most unforgettable AMAs looks ever. 

Thinking back to the 2014 carpet, there were three stunners in particular who stood out amongst the pack. And that would include Rita Ora, who served as the (literal) bright spot of the evening in a highlighter Zac Posen gown and Jessie J, who made simple oh-so-chic in this tailored white Prada suit. Yet, if there could only be one standout star, it'd have to be Jennifer Lopez in this ultra-sexy silk, cutout Reem Acra silk dress.

READ: 2015 American Music Awards Nominations Announced

Getty Images

However, those aren't the only looks that come to mind. In fact, some of the most memorable ensembles have been the truly out-the-box creations, beginning with Lady Gaga's Versace dress. This number was a standout on its own, but her accessory—a giant (fake) white horse—certainly stole the show.

Christina Aguilera and Rihanna both made splashy past presentations, donning a purple Pamella Roland gown and a fiery red Elie Saab Haute Couture number respectively. And while the AMA's red carpet has seen quite a few sartorial shockers over the years, we daresay none were more traffic-stopping than Bleona Qereti's Shahla Dorriz fishnet piece. 

As you can see, almost anything goes at the American Music Awards, and you know this Sunday's show will be no exception. 

Be sure to watch Live From the Red Carpet: The 2015 American Music Awards on Sunday at 6 p.m. and tune in to Fashion Police on Monday at 8 p.m. only on E!

PHOTOS: To see more of the eye-catching fashion moments, click on the gallery below!

