American Music Awards Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks of All Time—Take a Look!

Can it really be that time of year again?!

Nope, we're not talking about Thanksgiving—we've got AMAs on the brain. As the 2015 American Music Awards loom, we're on pins and needles awaiting the wowing (and wacky) styles that are bound to hit the red carpet. But in the meantime, we're talking a look back at some of the most unforgettable AMAs looks ever.

Thinking back to the 2014 carpet, there were three stunners in particular who stood out amongst the pack. And that would include Rita Ora, who served as the (literal) bright spot of the evening in a highlighter Zac Posen gown and Jessie J, who made simple oh-so-chic in this tailored white Prada suit. Yet, if there could only be one standout star, it'd have to be Jennifer Lopez in this ultra-sexy silk, cutout Reem Acra silk dress.