Ariana Grande to Perform at the American Music Awards

This year's American Music Awards are coming along quite nicely.
I can exclusively report that Ariana Grande will perform her new single "Focus" during the big show.
Grande, who is nominated for two AMAs, joins previously announced performers Coldplay, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Gwen Stefani, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Pentatonix, 5 Seconds of Summer, One Direction, Carrie Underwood and Walk The Moon.
Jennifer Lopez will make her debut as the host of the AMAs.
The 2015 American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Nominations were announced last month.
Taylor Swift leads the pack this year with six noms. Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd tie with five nominations each while Sam Hunt, Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith, Meghan Trainor and Walk the Moon trail with three nominations each, followed by Jason Aldean, Chris Brown, Luke Bryan, Drake, Fetty Wap, Florida Georgia Line, Grande, Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, One Direction, Charlie Puth, Rihanna, Mark Ronson and Wiz Khalifa with two nominations each.
