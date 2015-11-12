Ariana Grande to Perform at the American Music Awards

This year's American Music Awards are coming along quite nicely.

I can exclusively report that Ariana Grande will perform her new single "Focus" during the big show.

Grande, who is nominated for two AMAs, joins previously announced performers Coldplay, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Gwen Stefani, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Pentatonix, 5 Seconds of Summer, One Direction, Carrie Underwood and Walk The Moon.

Jennifer Lopez will make her debut as the host of the AMAs.