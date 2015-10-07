Ellen DeGeneres Shares the First Ultrasound of tWitch and Allison Holker's Baby

Talk show host unveils primary video of Dancing With the Stars pro's fetus

By Samantha Schnurr Oct 07, 2015 1:42 PMTags
BabiesDancing With The StarsEllen DeGeneresStephen "tWitch" BossAllison Holker

This baby's got one serious spring in his step. 

When you announce a pregnancy during live national television, it's only fitting that you also unveil the first ultrasound to the masses. That's precisely what Ellen DeGeneres did for her co-worker Stephen "tWitch" Boss, whose wife, Dancing With The Stars professional Allison Holker,  revealed Monday that they are expecting their first child together. Holker also has a 7-year-old daughter named Weslie Renae Fowler.

While Holker had her big reveal during the DWTS results night, tWitch got his moment to shine behind the DJ booth during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesdayexcept he let DeGeneres do the honors. 

"I am so happy for both of you," DeGeneres said. "I mean you could have made the announcement on this show, but that's OK."

Instead, tWitch revealed that the baby is due around March. "March? Oh you're going to miss the Mother's Day Show. That's a shame. Y'all didn't plan that out right," DeGeneres joked.

Still, the best punchline was what followed when DeGeneres announced she had gotten her hands on something very special.

"So, I don't think you've seen this yet, but I got a hold of the ultrasound and it's adorable."

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

While it unfortunately wasn't the actual ultrasound, it was almost better.

"It's got your eyes and your hat," DeGeneres said about the video that popped up on the screen. It was a baby with tWitch's face pasted on dancing in the womb to the musical stylings of a beating heart.

"You got nervous for a minute, like I had your ultrasound," DeGeneres said to the professional dancer as he sighed a breath of relief. 

When Ellen's involved, not even the sky is the limit.

