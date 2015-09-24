Bar Refaeli Is Married! Supermodel Weds Adi Ezra in Israel—Get Details About Their Wedding!

Sorry guys, this babe is officially off the market.

Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli married her businessman fiancé Adi Ezra on Thursday, E! News has confirmed.

The two tied the knot in a beautiful, traditional Jewish and rustic outdoor wedding ceremony in front of more than 300 family members and friends, including Israeli celebs, at the Carmel Forest Spa Resort near Haifa, Israel. Rabbi Yitzchak Dovid Grossman, a famous rabbi, married the couple.

"The ceremony was so magical, filled with close friends and family and a few notable names and models," a source told E! News. "The locations was stunning. Bar couldn't be happier!"

Refaeli, 30, wore a stunning Chloé bridal gown, E! News has learned.Famous Israeli singer, Shlomi Shabbat, who is also a judge on The Voice Israel, performed his song "The Beginning of the World" as the bride walked down the aisle to the chuppah to meet her groom, the Israeli websites Mako and Walla! reported.

As Ezra stepped on a glass to seal the union, Bruno Mars' 2010 song "Marry Me" was played. Refaeli and later changed into another Chloé dress for the reception, which featured a giant, draped tent lit up by purple spotlights and adorned with strings of miniature lights.