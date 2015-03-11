Bar Refaeli is going to make a beautiful bride.

The Israeli model is engaged to businessman boyfriend Adi Ezra after about a year of dating, E! News confirmed Wednesday. Bar's modeling agency stated that they were "pleased to announce" her engagement.

The betrothed couple reportedly met through mutual friends—and Bar has been steadily showing him off more and more on her Instagram page.

"Love," she simply captioned a picture of a framed black and white photo of the two of them kissing.