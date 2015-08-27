Lea Michele Opens Up About How She Found Love Again With Matthew Paetz After Cory Monteith Died in 2013

Two years ago, Lea Michele's world came crashing down.

In July 2013, the actress lost Cory Monteith, her Glee co-star and boyfriend of two years, when he died of a lethal mix of heroin and alcohol. With the help of her colleagues and friends like Kate Hudson, she slowly began to pick up the pieces. Since 2014, the Scream Queens star, 28, has been dating Matthew Paetz, 30.

Though she will always love Monteith, how did Michele know she was ready to find love again? "I wanted to make sure that I was OK with me, feeling strong and feeling happy on my own. I didn't want anybody to fill any holes for me—that sounds sexual! I wanted to make sure that I was a whole person again and that no one was coming into my life to put me back together. I needed to do that on my own," the actress explains in FLARE magazine's October issue. "I worked very, very, very hard and I got back to that place where I was genuinely happy and strong and ready to live again and see the world and, you know, bring in more beautiful experiences. And that's when someone miraculously came into my life."

Michele doesn't say much else about Paetz.