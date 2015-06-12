ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Thinks Women's World Cup Players "Might Not Want to Mess Their Hair Up"

Oy. Some people seem to never learn, especially if your name is Stephen A. Smith.

ESPN's most controversial pundit (who always seems to have one of his feet in his mouth) was recently a guest on SportsCenter making wisecracks during a highlight countdown, which at one point included the spectacular Women's World Cup match between Germany and Norway.

Germany (who is ranked the No. 1 team in the world), couldn't stop the incredible free kick goal by Norway's Maren Mjelde (which tied the game), leading Smith to chide the Germans didn't stop the shot because "they might not of wanted to mess their hair up."