How Beyoncé Got Her Amazing Met Gala Body—Inside Bey's Diet and Fitness Plan!

  • By
    &

by Bruna Nessif & Sara Kitnick | Wed., May. 6, 2015 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Beyonce, Body, Met Gala 2015

Cliff Watts/beyonce.com, Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Attention Khloe Kardashian, here you go, girl.

Beyoncé became a number of women's fitspiration after she (really) flaunted her nearly naked and absolutely amazing bod last night at the 2015 Met Gala. Bey wore a jeweled gown that had strategically placed jewels to cover her naughty bits but show off her killer curves, and now you can find out how Queen B got that fit bod of hers.

As we all know by now (probably), health and fitness is both diet and exercise. Fans got a glimpse of Beyoncé's workout routine when she posted the montage of videos on Instagram a few months ago as part of the fifth anniversary of Michelle Obama's Let's Move! campaign, which showed the star doing lunges, arm workouts and crunches (among other things).

PHOTOS: See the best dressed stars from the Met Gala

E! News has also learned that Bey's vegan diet helped achieve her fit figure, too.

Bey's personal trainer and CEO of 22 Days Nutrition, Marco Borges, tells us that she did the 22-Day Revolution and added that it's "unique in that it's not a diet but rather a way of life which starts with habit formation over 22 days. With most diets you see weight loss and then as soon as the program ends the weight slowly starts to add back up again.

"With The 22-Day Revolution you'll experience weight loss, improved sleep, clear skin, increased energy, improved sex drive and more but unlike other programs at the completion of the 22 days the benefits continue because you walk away armed with the tools (habits) you need to continue experiencing these remarkable benefits...in short, the best version of you emerges."

This isn't the first time Bey opted to go vegan. The celeb first announced that she changed her meal plan last year, and shared photos of her various meat-free meals on Instagram, as well as dining at several of Los Angeles' famous vegetarian hot spots.

Well, it's clearly working, because Bey looked...you know. #Flawless.

PHOTOS: Best celeb healthies

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Diet And Fitness , 2015 Met Gala , Top Stories , Fitness

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

How Jennifer Lopez Is Setting Herself Up For an Amazing 2020

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Needs Your Help Picking Out Wedding Tuxedos and the Choices Are Bananas

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' Mom Calls Her Out for Acting Like a "Bratty Millennial" for "Serving Content" on Vacation

Mac Miller

Everything We Know About Mac Miller's Death Investigation 1 Year After His Overdose

Kristen Stewart, Fashion Police Widget

Why Kristen Stewart Wanted Elizabeth Banks to Be Her Boss For Charlie's Angels

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Set to Headline Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson Gushes Over "Beautiful" Khloe Kardashian on Instagram

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.