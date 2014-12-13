People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Selena Gomez Gets Emotional During AMA Rehearsals—Watch Now!

"This performance is a little frightening, but I'm very excited," the singer said in her AMA Diary

By Bruna Nessif Dec 13, 2014 3:43 AMTags
Selena GomezJustin BieberAmerican Music Awards
Selena Gomez, American Music Awards 2014Image Group LA/ABC

On the night of the 2014 American Music Awards, Selena Gomez laid her heart out on the stage.

When the brunette beauty gave her debut performance of her latest song "The Heart Wants What It Wants," which we all know was inspired by her tumultuous relationship with Justin Bieber, it brought everyone to tears, including her bestie Taylor Swift.

And now fans can get a sneak peek at everything leading up to that emotional moment at the AMAs.

Gomez released her AMA Diary, a 5-minute video that goes behind-the-scenes of her AMA performance and shows glimpses of her rehearsals where she tapped into her emotions for the big night and even began breaking down right there and then.

MORE: Was That Justin Bieber in Selena Gomez's Debut Performance of "The Heart Wants What It Wants"? You Decide!

The digital diary opens with the singer candidly talking to her friend Tiana on why she finds it necessary to perform the song.

"It'll be such a release," she said. "I'm just excited that people everywhere who are feeling what I feel and feel that, will get to see that. And I just want people to be able to relate to that."

As for rehearsals, Gomez explained, "I kind of waited a little bit to give it my full performance," but got into the right headspace by listening to one of her favorite worship songs "Oceans" by Hillsong UNITED, which ultimately brought her to tears.

"This performance is a little frightening, but I'm very excited," she added. "When I had the intention behind the performance, I knew that I wanted it to be all of me. Somebody asked me awhile ago, ‘What's the one thing you wish people knew about you?' And I said I wanted it to be my heart."

Trending Stories

1

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

2

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

3

Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit

PHOTOS: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's romance rewind

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

4

Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit

5
Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne

Latest News

Laverne Cox to Host E!'s 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Show

Tamar Braxton Is "Not Angry" After Man Breaks Into Her House

Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne

One Tree Hill's James Lafferty & Bryan Greenberg Are Reunited

Exclusive

'Tis the Season for Crime Thanks to Homicide for the Holidays

Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit

Tennis Player Peng Shuai Not Seen Since Making Assault Allegations