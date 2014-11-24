Jessie J Booty Shakes With Khloé Kardashian and Taylor Swift During AMA Performance of "Bang Bang"—Watch!

Party up in here!
Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj turned up the energy (and woke up the audience) at the American Music Awards when they took the stage to perform their smash hit "Bang Bang!"
The British beauty certainly banged into the room when she made her grand entrance through the aisle in a tight, gold bodysuit. While belting out the lyrics, the songstress also showcased some sexy dance moves, grinding with Khloé Kardashian and Taylor Swift. The E! reality star even gave Jessie a little smack on the booty!
Crowd favorite of the night Frankie Grande also couldn't resist moving to the catchy beat as he supported his little sis on stage!
Grande and Minaj shared the stage with Jessie J for their second performances of the night, both flaunting lots of leg in similar gold, two-piece outfits with super-short miniskirts. The "Anaconda" rapper also displayed major cleavage as she performed her verse.
Jessie J exclusively revealed to E! News that Casper Smart was the brains behind the star-studded spectacle. "I'm meeting Casper who is doing all the staging," she said. "The color choice is gold because it's really hard to find gold clothes."
Well done, ladies!