People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jessie J Booty Shakes With Khloé Kardashian and Taylor Swift During AMA Performance of "Bang Bang"—Watch!

Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj give a showstopping performance of their hit song

By Gabi Duncan Nov 24, 2014 4:15 AMTags
Taylor SwiftJessie JKhloe KardashianAmerican Music Awards

Party up in here!

Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj turned up the energy (and woke up the audience) at the American Music Awards when they took the stage to perform their smash hit "Bang Bang!"

The British beauty certainly banged into the room when she made her grand entrance through the aisle in a tight, gold bodysuit. While belting out the lyrics, the songstress also showcased some sexy dance moves, grinding with Khloé Kardashian and Taylor Swift. The E! reality star even gave Jessie a little smack on the booty!

Crowd favorite of the night Frankie Grande also couldn't resist moving to the catchy beat as he supported his little sis on stage!

WATCH: Was that Justin Bieber in Selena Gomez's AMA performance?!

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2014/FilmMagic

Grande and Minaj shared the stage with Jessie J for their second performances of the night, both flaunting lots of leg in similar gold, two-piece outfits with super-short miniskirts. The "Anaconda" rapper also displayed major cleavage as she performed her verse.

Jessie J exclusively revealed to E! News that Casper Smart was the brains behind the star-studded spectacle. "I'm meeting Casper who is doing all the staging," she said. "The color choice is gold because it's really hard to find gold clothes."

Well done, ladies!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

PHOTOS: Check out the 2014 AMAs red carpet arrivals!

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

4

Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit

5
Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne

Latest News

Laverne Cox to Host E!'s 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Show

Tamar Braxton Is "Not Angry" After Man Breaks Into Her House

Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne

One Tree Hill's James Lafferty & Bryan Greenberg Are Reunited

Exclusive

'Tis the Season for Crime Thanks to Homicide for the Holidays

Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit

Tennis Player Peng Shuai Not Seen Since Making Assault Allegations