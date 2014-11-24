People's Choice Awards

Best & Worst Dressed Stars at the 2014 American Music Awards: Fergie, Kate Beckinsale & More!

See the style highs and lows from tonight

By Cinya Burton Nov 24, 2014 2:39 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAmerican Music Awards
Best Dressed, American Music Awards 2014Getty Images

There were a lot of folks going for the shock factor at the 2014 American Music Awards (ahem, we mean you, madam) but it was the stars who kept it simple that actually caused our jaws to drop—in a good way.

Exhibit A: Selena Gomez. The singer was completely elegant in an Armani Privé gown with open back. Plus, she added a dash of dazzle with gold cuffs and statement earrings.

Also wearing a black gown with metallic accessories, Fergie was first to arrive and first to make our best dressed list. The singer's oozed sex appeal in a Halston Heritage gown with thigh-high slit.

Then there was Kate Beckinsale, who was her usually flawless self in a drool-worthy Kaufmanfranco number, and a stunning Bulgari serpenti necklace. And rounding out the night's style stars was Jordin Sparks, who has been looking better than ever post-breakup, this time wowing in a Halston Heritage dress.

NEWS: Jennifer Lopez flashes amazing abs at the 2014 AMAs

Getty Images

Now, moving on to the less than stellar styles. Zendaya tried to do way too much in this gold number and sadly the same can be said for Olivia Munn. Heidi Klum's Versace ensemble was confusingly busy as was Gigi Hadid's Prabal Gurung pantsuit.

And last but certainly not least, Bleona Qereti. We'll be frank: Rose McGowan wore this naked dress better—and that's not saying much.

What was your favorite look tonight?

PHOTOS: 2014 AMAs red carpet arrivals

