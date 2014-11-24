Best & Worst Dressed Stars at the 2014 American Music Awards: Fergie, Kate Beckinsale & More!

There were a lot of folks going for the shock factor at the 2014 American Music Awards (ahem, we mean you, madam) but it was the stars who kept it simple that actually caused our jaws to drop—in a good way.

Exhibit A: Selena Gomez. The singer was completely elegant in an Armani Privé gown with open back. Plus, she added a dash of dazzle with gold cuffs and statement earrings.

Also wearing a black gown with metallic accessories, Fergie was first to arrive and first to make our best dressed list. The singer's oozed sex appeal in a Halston Heritage gown with thigh-high slit.

Then there was Kate Beckinsale, who was her usually flawless self in a drool-worthy Kaufmanfranco number, and a stunning Bulgari serpenti necklace. And rounding out the night's style stars was Jordin Sparks, who has been looking better than ever post-breakup, this time wowing in a Halston Heritage dress.