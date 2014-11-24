Last Chance to Vote!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Jennifer Lopez Flashes Her Incredible Abs at the 2014 AMAs—See Her Eight-Pack!

Like a fine wine, jenny from the block, just gets better with time.

By Cinya Burton Nov 24, 2014 1:54 AMTags
FashionJennifer LopezHot BodsAmerican Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez, American Music Awards 2014Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Six-pack abs? Pfft. Jennifer Lopez will raise you her eight-pack.

The singer officially nabbed the titled for "Best Abs in Hollywood" tonight when she flaunted her entire super tight tummy in a pale pink silk Reem Acra dress that exposed her midriff at the 2014 American Music Awards.

And despite being one of the last stars to arrive on the red carpet—also known as fashionably late—we're pretty sure her dress is going to be one of the most-talked about moments of the preshow.

Kendall Jenner flashes side boob, lots of leg at the 2014 AMAs

J.Lo hasn't been shy about showing off her amazing abs lately (and why should she be? Just look at that middle!). Last week, the singer physique was on display in her new BodyLab ads and in October the actress made headlines when she left the gym in a sports bra.

Now, not to take away from her fab abs but later in the night we expect another very famous part of the singer's incredibly figure to be stealing the spotlight. Here's a heavy hint: She's performing her song "Booty" with Iggy Azalea.

2014 AMAs red carpet arrivals

