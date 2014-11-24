Iggy Azalea Beats Eminem and Wins Her First Award Ever, Gives Touching Acceptance Speech

This may be the best comeback to Eminem's diss.
Iggy Azalea beat Slim Shady and Drake for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album at the 2014 American Music Awards for The New Classic, so not only did she get her zinger moment with Eminem, but she also represented for the ladies!
Yet, both of those things, while amazing in all ways, still took a backseat to the real magical moment here—this was Iggy's first win ever.
Taking the stage with T.I., Iggy gave a sweet and touching acceptance speech that touched on her struggle to make it in the music industry.
"This award is the first award I've ever won in my entire life and it means so much to me that it is for Best Hip-Hop, because that's what inspired me to move to America and pursue my dreams and it's what helped me when I was a teenager to escape and to get through my life and to better times," she said.
"It means so much that I can stand here against Eminem and Drake and come out with this. It's amazing. Thank you so much to T.I. for believing in me and to all my fans, I appreciate it so much. Thank you."
She's still up for a number of awards tonight, including Artist of the Year, so this could just be the beginning of a truly memorable night for the Aussie rapper.
Congratulations, Iggy!