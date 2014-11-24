Meghan Trainor Says Kim K ''Has an Amazing Butt!'' Watch Now

Meghan Trainor is single and ready to mingle!

At Sunday's 2014 American Music Awards in L.A., the 20-year-old "All About That Bass" singer opened up to E! News about looking for a hot guy to romance her.

"Come on guys! Look how good I'm looking today," the blond beauty told Giuliana Rancic and Terrence Jenkins on the red carpet. "What's going on?"

As for what she looks for in a boyfriend, the pop star says she loves to "cuddle [and] make music." "You can make music or not, that's fine, whatever," Trainor dished, adding, "But also be real cool and make me laugh. That's it. That's all you gotta do."