The Only Thing You Need to Know About the 2014 MTV EMAs Is That Nicki Minaj Had Insane Cleavage

People are still talking about the fact that the "Anaconda" singer had her boobs pushed up to her chin all night

Yes, it was all very new and different to see Ariana Grande wear her hair in a style that wasn't that high ponytail at the 2014 MTV European Music Awards, but that's not what people are talking about days after the show aired.

Everyone was and still is losing their minds over Nicki Minaj's insane cleavage that was on display as she performed her co-hosting duties at the EMAs. Who was the other host? Her boobs! For once, it wasn't all about her buns, hon. It was about her boobs, dude. (That didn't rhyme but you see where we were going with it).

From the very first moment Nicki made her entrance on stage in that beautiful gray dress with the miles-long train, it was clear that she had a certain look she was going for. And who can blame her? With assets like that, why would you hide them?

Like we said, Twitter is still buzzin' about Nicki's chest friends. We're running out of ways to say "breasts," so we'll just stop now and let Twitter talk about her fun bags.

We haven't seen Interstellar yet, so we don't know how this would fit in with the plot, but we bet the Earth's population could just move to Nicki Minaj's cleavage and live there after this planet becomes unsustainable for human life. 

Forever jealous of your fierceness, Nicki.

