The Only Thing You Need to Know About the 2014 MTV EMAs Is That Nicki Minaj Had Insane Cleavage

Yes, it was all very new and different to see Ariana Grande wear her hair in a style that wasn't that high ponytail at the 2014 MTV European Music Awards, but that's not what people are talking about days after the show aired.
Everyone was and still is losing their minds over Nicki Minaj's insane cleavage that was on display as she performed her co-hosting duties at the EMAs. Who was the other host? Her boobs! For once, it wasn't all about her buns, hon. It was about her boobs, dude. (That didn't rhyme but you see where we were going with it).
From the very first moment Nicki made her entrance on stage in that beautiful gray dress with the miles-long train, it was clear that she had a certain look she was going for. And who can blame her? With assets like that, why would you hide them?
Like we said, Twitter is still buzzin' about Nicki's chest friends. We're running out of ways to say "breasts," so we'll just stop now and let Twitter talk about her fun bags.
OK, now we're done:
Nicki Minaj's boobs are so big a whole settlement could grow on them pic.twitter.com/43N86wkK8D? gob (@CarolinexNoble) November 10, 2014
Nicki Minaj's boobs is bigger than ur future bye? shay (@buteraskylight) November 10, 2014
Nicki Minaj's boobs are like balloons waiting to pop? sa_r4h (@sarahellya) November 10, 2014
Nicki Minaj's boobs are bigger than my house? Kristen? (@K_Laz) November 9, 2014
Could anyone else in Glasgow see Nicki Minaj's boobs from their window last night?? Scotty Herd (@ScotticusE) November 10, 2014
Nicki Minaj Boobs are so big they're classified under dwarf planets. pic.twitter.com/N7POmsiy2Y? The Elusive Sniffer (@shandya) November 10, 2014
Holy boobs Nicki Minaj. #EMAS? Savannnnnah ? (@Savannnah_3) November 10, 2014
Perfect emoji use. Clutch.
Nicki Minaj boobs are huge ????? ????????? (@quennsymone) November 10, 2014
Nicki Minaj's boobs tho????????? Bryoncé (@brysum) November 10, 2014
Nicki Minaj's boobs are bigger than my soul, not even kidding? Just'Oreo (@YaraCharro) November 9, 2014
Nicki Minaj's boobs on the EMA's are bigger than my entire future? emma (@imalikbiebs) November 10, 2014
appreciation tweet for nicki minaj's awesome cleavage? sam (@nutcraicniall) November 10, 2014
nicki minaj is cleavage goals? abbey loves niall (@redsoxhoran) November 10, 2014
Nicki Minaj and her breasts are hosting the #MTVEMA? H.N.I.C (@omofasa) November 9, 2014
Nicki Minaj's cleavage is always on point. #EMA2014? Moto (@JPKMoto) November 10, 2014
I can't stop looking at nicki minaj boobs I'm trying to look at her face but I can't #EMA2014? Ti (@TiLovesU) November 10, 2014
We haven't seen Interstellar yet, so we don't know how this would fit in with the plot, but we bet the Earth's population could just move to Nicki Minaj's cleavage and live there after this planet becomes unsustainable for human life.
Forever jealous of your fierceness, Nicki.