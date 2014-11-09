2014 MTV EMAs: Winners List—Includes Ariana Grande, One Direction and Host Nicki Minaj

Find out who won at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Glasgow, Scotland!

Nicki Minaj, MTV EMA's 2014Ian Gavan/MTV 2014/Getty Images for MTV

One Direction was the big winner at the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards, while pop stars Ariana Grande and Katy Perry took home prizes as well!

The annual music ceremony at the SSE Hyrdro in Glasgow, Scotland and were hosted by "Anaconda" rapper Nicki Minaj. She showcased several daring looks, including a crop top paired with a massive booty-enhancing, cascading ruffled silver skirt, which she wore as she was suspended from the ceiling with wires.

"What the f--k is going, Glasgow?" she said as she was lowered to the stage.

The hip-hop star took home an award and performed a medley of songs at the annual (and uncensored) ceremony.

The event also featured performances from Grande, Charli XCXEd SheeranAlicia Keys and legendary Irish rock group U2.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images for MTV

One Direction took home THREE awards, including the prize for Biggest Fans, but did not attend the ceremony and accepted their wins via satellite. Grande won two, including Best Song for "Problem."  Keys, who is pregnant with her second child, and British singer Emeli Sande presented her with the prize.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Pop-rock group 5 Seconds of Summer and Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto's alternative rock band, Thirty Seconds To Mars.

In addition, a special prize, the Global Icon Award, was given to Ozzy Osbourne. Guitarist Slash presented it to the iconic rocker, who attended the event with wife Sharon Osbourne.

David Hasselhoff and Redfoo served as award presenters and dressed appropriately for the occasion, given the location of the venue, which changes every year. (See photos of them and other stars arriving at the show!)

Check out a full list of 2014 MTV EMA winners:

Best U.S. Act: Fifth Harmony

Best Song: "Problem" – Ariana Grande (feat. Iggy Azalea)

Best Pop: One Direction

Best Female: Ariana Grande

Best Male: Justin Bieber

 

Best Live: One Direction

Best New: 5 Seconds of Summer

Best Video: "Dark Horse" – Katy Perry (feat. Juicy J.)

Best Rock: Linkin Park

Best Alternative: Thirty Seconds to Mars

Best Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj

Best Electronic: Afrojack

Biggest Fans: One Direction

Best Look: Katy Perry

Best Push: 5 Seconds of Summer

Best Video With A Message: "Pretty Hurts" – Beyoncé

Best World Stage: Enrique Iglesias

Best Worldwide: Bibi Zhou (Southeast Asia / China & Hong Kong / Taiwan)

Global Icon: Ozzy Osbourne

