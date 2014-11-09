2014 MTV EMAs: Winners List—Includes Ariana Grande, One Direction and Host Nicki Minaj

One Direction was the big winner at the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards, while pop stars Ariana Grande and Katy Perry took home prizes as well!

The annual music ceremony at the SSE Hyrdro in Glasgow, Scotland and were hosted by "Anaconda" rapper Nicki Minaj. She showcased several daring looks, including a crop top paired with a massive booty-enhancing, cascading ruffled silver skirt, which she wore as she was suspended from the ceiling with wires.

"What the f--k is going, Glasgow?" she said as she was lowered to the stage.

The hip-hop star took home an award and performed a medley of songs at the annual (and uncensored) ceremony.

The event also featured performances from Grande, Charli XCX, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys and legendary Irish rock group U2.