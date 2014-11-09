Best & Worst Dressed Stars at the 2014 MTV EMAs: Ariana Grande, Jena Malone & More!

Well that was a whirlwind of a red carpet!

The 2014 MTV EMAs are in full swing but we're still stuck on the eye-catching fashion that dominated this year's red carpet. One noticeable trend? The tartan kilt, which was seen on both actor David Hasselhoff and rapper Redfoo—and probably worn in homage to the show's first return to Scotland since the 2003 ceremony in Edinburgh.

Kilts aside, the best looks of the MTV EMAs red carpet spoke more to classic dresses and clever silhouettes. Take British reality star Vicky Pattison, who caught our attention on the carpet in an iridescent, curve-hugging black gown.

Actress Jena Malone went for simple and flirty in a navy tweed dress with a flattering A-line silhouette. Malone complemented the look with patent leather pumps and a fiery, no-fuss tousled bob.