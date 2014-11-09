2014 MTV EMAs Red Carpet Arrivals: See Ariana Grande & More Stars!

See your favorite stars hit the red carpet!

By Nicole Adlman Nov 09, 2014 7:10 PM
Ariana Grande, MTV EMA's 2014Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Europe's biggest music party is about to commence and we're already spotting major stars on the red carpet!

Held at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, the 2014 MTV EMAs will feature some of the biggest acts in music—including performances by U2, Ariana Grande and Alicia Keys, who was announced as a special performer soon after Calvin Harris dropped out due to illness. This marks the first time MTV has brought the EMAs to Glasgow and the show's 20th anniversary.

Rapper Nicki Minaj is hosting the ceremony, which means the festivities are sure to be outrageous. We expect the "Anaconda" singer to serve up some serious red carpet realness (as well as some out-there ensembles on stage throughout the night). Nicki will also be performing—which may mean a roaring rendition of "Bang Bang," her hit single with Jessie J and Ariana Grande, is imminent.

Other stars slated to make appearances at the EMAs include One Direction, Ed Sheeran, KieszaCharli XCX and Enrique Iglesias. Ozzy Osbourne will be on hand to receive the Global Icon Award for his impact on rock culture and the music industry.

The MTV EMAs are known for being a raucous celebration of all things music. Miley Cyrus made headlines last year for twerking, lighting up on stage and the, er, pulled-to-there onesie she wore while accepting her Best Video award.

David Hasselhoff and E!'s Total Divas stars Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are also set to attend.

See more celebs on the star-studded MTV EMAs red carpet!

