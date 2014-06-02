Armie Hammer's Wife Elizabeth Chambers Is Pregnant With Couple's First Child

Lone Ranger star and TV host just celebrated 4-year wedding anniversary

Armie Hammer, Elizabeth ChambersCourtesy of Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ

Armie Hammer's going to be a dad, y'all!

The Lone Ranger star's wife, TV host Elizabeth Chambers, is pregnant with the couple's first child, Hammer's rep confirms to E! News. (People was first to report the baby news.)

Chambers tells E! News exclusively " we feel incredibly blessed and are looking forward to starting this new chapter in our lives."

The dad-to-be, 27, and his wife, 31, celebrated their 4-year wedding anniversary on May 22.

The two recently appeared in Town & Country magazine, where the actor 's wife opened up about how Hammer wooed her.

"When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married," Chambers explained.

"He sat me down and said, 'Look, we don't have to do this. We could just go our own ways and then one day you'll be 40 and divorced and we'll run into each other, and we'll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we'll wonder why we wasted all that time, or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride."

Aside from their separate careers in the entertainment industry, the two also run and own their own bakery, Bird Bakery, in Texas.

Congratulations to the Hammers!

