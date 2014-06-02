Armie Hammer's Wife Elizabeth Chambers Is Pregnant With Couple's First Child

Armie Hammer's going to be a dad, y'all!

The Lone Ranger star's wife, TV host Elizabeth Chambers, is pregnant with the couple's first child, Hammer's rep confirms to E! News. (People was first to report the baby news.)

Chambers tells E! News exclusively " we feel incredibly blessed and are looking forward to starting this new chapter in our lives."

The dad-to-be, 27, and his wife, 31, celebrated their 4-year wedding anniversary on May 22.

The two recently appeared in Town & Country magazine, where the actor 's wife opened up about how Hammer wooed her.

"When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married," Chambers explained.