Peaches Geldof Dies at Age 25

by Lily Harrison | Mon., Apr. 7, 2014 10:35 AM

Peaches Geldof

Fred Duval/Getty Images

Peaches Geldof, the second daughter of musician Sir Bob Geldof and the late Paula Yates, has died at the age of 25.

According to the BBC, police were called to a home in Kent to follow up on a "report of concern for the welfare of a woman" midday Monday.

An unidentified 25-year-old woman was later pronounced dead by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Kent Police released the following statement regarding her passing: "At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained and sudden."

Peaches' father released the following statement no behalf of the family, "We are beyond pain. She was the wildest, funniest, cleverest, wittiest and the most bonkers of all of us. Writing 'was' destroys me afresh. What a beautiful child. How is this possible that we will not see her again? How is that bearable?"

NEWS: Mickey Rooney passes away at age 93

Peaches Geldof, Instagram

Instagram

He added, "We loved her and will cherish her forever. How sad that sentence is. Tom and her sons Astala and Phaedra will always belong in our family, fractured so often, but never broken."

Her husband, Thomas Cohen, also released a message regarding the passing, saying, "My beloved wife Peaches was adored by myself and her two sons Astala and Phaedra and I shall bring them up with their mother in their hearts everyday. We shall love her forever."

Peaches worked as a model and presented on numerous TV shows including ITV2's OMG! with Peaches Geldof.

Just last week she was on hand at the Tesco's F&F clothing line launch in London.

NEWS: Comedian John Pinette dead at 50

Peaches Geldorf

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Her last tweet was on Sunday, where she posted a photo of herself as a baby with her late mother.

Back in 2012, Peaches opened up about her mother's passing to Elle magazine.

"I remember the day my mother died, and it's still hard ot talk about it. I just blocked it out. I went to school the next day because my father's mentality was 'keep calm and carry on,'" she explained to the fashion mag.

"So we all went to school and tried to act as if nothing had happened. But it had happened. I didn't grieve. I didn't cry at her funeral. I couldn't express anything because I was just numb to it all. I didn't start grieving for my mother properly until I was maybe 16."

Peaches is survived by her husband; her two sons, Astala and Phaedra; her father; sisters Fifi Trixibelle and Pixie; and younger half-sister, Tiger Lily Hutchence Geldof.

PHOTOS: 2014's fallen stars

