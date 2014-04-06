Legendary Hollywood Star Mickey Rooney Dies at 93

  • By
    &

by Lily Harrison | Sun., Apr. 6, 2014 8:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mickey Rooney

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Hollywood legend Mickey Rooney has passed away today at the age of 93, Variety reports.

According to numerous reports, the barely five-foot-tall star had been ill for quite some time but the cause of death has yet to be released.

The pint-sized actor had a prolific career spanning over nine decades which included: two special Oscars (the Juvenile Award in 1939 and an Honorary Academy Award in 1983), one Emmy Award, two Golden Globes and one Tony.

Rooney was one of MGM Studio's biggest box office stars in the late '30s and early '40s and was one of the last surviving stars of the silent film era.

NEWS: Comedian John Pinette dead at 50

Born Joseph Yule Jr. in Brooklyn, Rooney made his stage debut at just 15 months old during his family's vaudeville act, Yule and Carter.  

Shortly after his parents divorced, his mother took him to Hollywood where he was cast as Mickey McGuire in a series of 78 short films.

The success of the films led to him being signed to MGM when he was 14 and instantly sky-rocketed him into fame. 

One of Rooney's closest friends, and co-stars, was Judy Garland. The two starred in the 1937 hit A Family Affair, which led to multiple Andy Hardy films through 1946.

Rooney also had an illustrious personal life and was married eight times and has been married to Jan Chamberlin since 1978.

Rooney is survived by son Mickey Rooney Jr. from his marriage to singer Betty Jane Rase; son Theodore Michael Rooney from his marriage to actress Martha Vickers; daughters Kelly Ann Rooney, Kerry Rooney and Kimmy Sue Rooney, and son Michael Joseph Rooney from his marriage to Barbara Ann Thomason; daughter Jonelle Rooney and adopted son Jimmy Rooney from his marriage to Carolyn Hockett.

Our thoughts go out to his family during this difficult time.

PHOTOS: 2014's fallen stars

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Top Stories , Death

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ja Rule

Ja Rule Still Thinks the Fyre Festival Was an "Amazing Idea"

Mike Thalassitis

Love Island Star Mike Thalassitis' Cause of Death Revealed

James Corden

James Corden Gets Honest About His Future at The Late Late Show

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Take Their Relationship To New Level: They're Instagram Official

Madonna, Harvey Weinstein

Madonna Says Harvey Weinstein "Crossed Lines and Boundaries" With Her

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Get "A Lot of S**t" For This One Thing

Big Little Lies Season 2

Big Little Lies Season 2 Was Written "As If This Were the End"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.