People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Taylor Swift Hits 2013 AMAs in Same Gold Dress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wore on Shoot With Harry Styles

Singer wears same Julien Macdonald frock that model wore in Glamour spread with her ex-boyfriend

By Rose Curiel Nov 25, 2013 11:17 PMTags
FashionTaylor SwiftRosie Huntington-WhiteleyAmerican Music Awards
Taylor Swift, Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyGetty Images/Revista Glamour

Taylor Swift made for one very glam golden girl at Sunday night's 2013 American Music Awards in her Julien Macdonald mini dress, but she wasn't the first leggy lady to rock the sexy look.

Yep, before Swift walked the red carpet at the annual awards show in the glittering design, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned in the teeny-weeny number—with Swift's ex, no less!

The British babe posed alongside Tay-Tay's former flame Harry Styles and the rest of the One Direction boys in the pages of Glamour's August 2013 issue in the strapless metallic number.

NEWS: How Taylor Swift stays in shape despite avoiding the gym

Huntington-Whitely flaunted her cleavage with the frock's plunging neckline, but the singer took a more modest route, having a sheer illusion lining added that was sure to aid in the prevention of any unwanted wardrobe malfunctions. (No nip slips here!)

Nevertheless, both gals proved the sultry look was made for the cameras, with Huntington-Whiteley stealing the spotlight from her 1D costars in the Glamour shoot, and Swift heating up the AMAs red carpet and even landing a spot on our best dressed list.

Which gilded gal rocked the look better? Sound off in the comments!

PHOTOS: See more celebrity fashion twinsies

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

2

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

3

Paris Hilton Shines in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

4
Exclusive

How Taylor Swift Cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in Her Short Film

5

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire