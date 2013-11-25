People's Choice Awards

Miley Cyrus' Quirky Cat Two-Piece Outfit at the 2013 AMAs—All the Details!

Singer wears feline-printed bikini on stage at awards show

By Jennifer Chan Nov 25, 2013 9:16 PM
FashionMiley CyrusAmerican Music Awards
Miley Cyrus, 2013 American Music AwardsKevin Winter/Getty Images

Last night's 2013 American Music Awards gave us much to talk about, and Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" performance was certainly at the top of our list!

The star took the stage in a teeny-tiny quirky cat outfit that only Miley could pull off with gusto!

She rocked the skimpy ensemble with confidence while a giant talking cat hologram appeared behind her to further emphasize the feline theme of her sensational show.

Comparatively speaking, Miley's AMA performance was much tamer than her previous acts and we were pleasantly relieved to see that the singer did without any risqué twerking or compromising poses this time.

Instead, she kept the focus on her powerful voice and that two-piece cat outfit. 

NEWS: Harry Styles crashes the Mani Cam

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Her revealing lavender ensemble was designed by Markus Lupfer and it was completely emblazoned with cute kitty cat faces. Naturally, she wore wacky platform sandals to match.

Outrageous!

Miley put her trim body on full display in the custom-made printed crop top and high-cut bikini bottoms and accessorized with an armful of stacked Lucite bangles for a brilliant touch.

NEWS: Ciara shows off hot body in see-through gown at 2013 AMAs

