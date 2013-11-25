Miley Cyrus' 21st Birthday Party: One Direction, Sexy Dancers, the Lorax and Little People—Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus went from quirky cat lady at the 2013 American Music Awards to belle of the ball at Beacher's Madhouse!

On Sunday, Nov. 25, the "Wrecking Ball" singer celebrated her 21st birthday in true, twerkastic Hannah Montana-was-murdered Miley style! One Direction's Niall Horan and Liam Payne came out for the fete, as did the Lorax (yes, the Dr. Seuss character who speaks for the trees), numerous little people (two of whom dressed up as Miley and Robin Thicke during that infamous VMA performance), a professional twerk team led by Beacher's resident twerker Amazon Ashley, and a slew of friends wearing masks with the birthday girl's face on them!