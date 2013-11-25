Miley Cyrus' 21st Birthday Party: One Direction, Sexy Dancers, the Lorax and Little People—Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus went from quirky cat lady at the 2013 American Music Awards to belle of the ball at Beacher's Madhouse!
On Sunday, Nov. 25, the "Wrecking Ball" singer celebrated her 21st birthday in true, twerkastic Hannah Montana-was-murdered Miley style! One Direction's Niall Horan and Liam Payne came out for the fete, as did the Lorax (yes, the Dr. Seuss character who speaks for the trees), numerous little people (two of whom dressed up as Miley and Robin Thicke during that infamous VMA performance), a professional twerk team led by Beacher's resident twerker Amazon Ashley, and a slew of friends wearing masks with the birthday girl's face on them!
Miley ditched her catsuit for an ab-showcasing black bandeau which she paired with tiny black shorts. Guests, including Tyler the Creator, Kelly Osbourne, Emma Roberts, Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose and Cherie Daly, sipped champagne and Casamigos tequila and were treated to a cake in the birthday girl's image.
The sugary, slightly scandalous sweet treat depicted M.C. as being almost completely naked, her private areas covered by strategically placed green leaves. Miley was also presented with a $150,000 Swarovski-encrusted, gold-dipped three liter bottle of Beau Joie champagne from BFF Cheyne Thomas and Jeff Beacher.
On her actual birthday, Saturday, Nov. 23, Miley's celebrations were a bit more toned down. She posted pics of herself and her beloved pups lounging in bed, along with snaps of an "M" made of roses and a delicious-looking rainbow cake!
Twenty was a huge year for the Queen of Twerk, so we can only imagine what 21 will bring!
—Additional reporting by Lindsey Caldwell