Ariana Grande Meets Up With Boyfriend Nathan Sykes After 2013 American Music Awards—See the Pics!

It was a big night for Ariana Grande.

The 20-year-old singer gave an impressive performance during the 2013 American Music Awards and even earned the trophy for Best New Artist.

Shortly after accepting the award, the singer took to Twitter to share how grateful she was for the support of her fans.

"That was the most nerve wracking thing ever and I haven't had access to my phone all day but hi y'allllll love u," she wrote.

And once the awards show was through, Grande met up with her boyfriend, The Wanted's Nathan Sykes, for a late-night rendezvous.