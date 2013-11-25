People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ariana Grande Meets Up With Boyfriend Nathan Sykes After 2013 American Music Awards—See the Pics!

Singer received a standing ovation at the awards show

By Lily Harrison Nov 25, 2013 5:22 PMTags
TravelAriana GrandeThe WantedAmerican Music Awards
Ariana Grande, Nathan SykesNGRE/AKM-GSI

It was a big night for Ariana Grande.

The 20-year-old singer gave an impressive performance during the 2013 American Music Awards and even earned the trophy for Best New Artist.

Shortly after accepting the award, the singer took to Twitter to share how grateful she was for the support of her fans.

"That was the most nerve wracking thing ever and I haven't had access to my phone all day but hi y'allllll love u," she wrote.

And once the awards show was through, Grande met up with her boyfriend, The Wanted's Nathan Sykes, for a late-night rendezvous.

NEWS: Lady Gaga gives Ariana a standing ovation at the AMAs

Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News

The two were seen leaving their hotel room late in the evening in order to catch a flight out of LAX.

And like a true pop diva-in-training, the "Tattooed Heart" singer stepped off the plane in New York City with impeccable airport style.

Dressed in thigh-high boots, a plaid cape and cozy looking sweater, Grande strutted her stuff throughout the terminal as her mother (who lugged all of her Louis Vuitton luggage) and Sykes trailed behind.

But it looks like she was still reeling from the spectacular evening Monday morning.

She tweeted, "dude .................... tonight was the coolest. can't get over it. thank you again #AMAs and my precious precious fans."

PHOTOS: Check out the 2013 American Music Awards red carpet arrivals!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

2

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

3

Paris Hilton Shines in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

4
Exclusive

How Taylor Swift Cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in Her Short Film

5

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire