Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith Sit Together at 2013 American Music Awards—See the Pic!

Kylie Jenner debuted her brand new, blunt bangs at the 2013 American Music Awards, but stuck with a tried and true favorite for her seatmate: Jaden Smith!

The 16-year-old E! star and Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's 15-year-old son didn't appear overly enthused to have their picture taken, but a night of flashing lights and screaming photographers will do that to you!

As for Kylie's new 'do? Well, it's unclear whether she's really committed and cut her bangs or whether those are fake hair! Big sister Kim Kardashian has played around with clip-on bangs before, only to later to decide to actually make the chop!