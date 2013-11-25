People's Choice Awards

Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith Sit Together at 2013 American Music Awards—See the Pic!

Kim Kardashian's kid sister also debuted blunt cut bangs at Sunday's awards

By Rebecca Macatee Nov 25, 2013 4:52 PM
Kylie JennerAmerican Music Awards
Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, AMAsFrazer Harrison/AMA2013/FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner debuted her brand new, blunt bangs at the 2013 American Music Awards, but stuck with a tried and true favorite for her seatmate: Jaden Smith!

The 16-year-old E! star and Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's 15-year-old son didn't appear overly enthused to have their picture taken, but a night of flashing lights and screaming photographers will do that to you!

As for Kylie's new 'do? Well, it's unclear whether she's really committed and cut her bangs or whether those are fake hair! Big sister Kim Kardashian has played around with clip-on bangs before, only to later to decide to actually make the chop!

Red carpet arrivals at the 2013 AMAs

"We chose to finally do this for real because it's very important to keep a woman feeling sexy with slight changes here and there, even while pregnant, although it should be done with caution depending on the person," said stylist Philip Wolff, who did the cut in March when Kim was expecting.

 "I've known and been cutting Kim's hair for six years now, so I know when she's set and ready for something that she wants," he added.

Since the cut, Kim's hair has (obviously!) grown, and these days she's rocking more of a side swept fringe than full on bangs.

Your move, Kylie!

Kardashians' best hair moments

