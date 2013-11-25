Ariana Grande's 2013 American Music Awards Performance Earns Praise From Lady Gaga and Ciara

Ariana Grande nearly brought the house down at the 2013 American Music Awards!

The young starlet performed an almost acoustic version of her single off of Yours Truly called "Tattooed Heart."

Armed with just a mic and slinky red sequined gown, Grande channeled Motown in what quickly became the most talked about AMAs moment.

Grande's powerhouse voice even wowed Lady Gaga and Ciara, who both applauded the singer and gave a standing ovation.

And that wasn't the only highlight of the 20-year-old's evening.