Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake Earn Top Honors at 2013 American Music Awards—See All the Winners!

That's a wrap on the 2013 American Music Awards!
It seems as though Justin Timberlake and Taylor Swift stole the show with their multiple awards throughout the evening.
Timberlake brought sexy back with his latest album, The 20/20 Experience—The Complete Experience, which earned the top honor for Favorite Soul/R&B Album.
He also nabbed the awards for Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock and Soul/R&B Artist! Wowza—talk about a trifecta!
Miss Swift also has several new AMA trophies to add to her mantle.
The singer walked away with the statue for Favorite Country Female Artist and Favorite Country Album.
Other stars took to the stage as well, including Rihanna, One Direction and Ariana Grande.
Here's the complete list of winners for the 2013 American Music Awards:
Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist: Justin Timberlake
Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group: One Direction
Favorite Pop/Rock Album: One Direction, Take Me Home
Favorite Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite Country Male Artist: Luke Bryan
Favorite Country Band/Duo/Group: Lady Antebellum
Favorite Country Album: Taylor Swift, Red
Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, The Heist
Favorite Adult Contemporary Music Artist: Maroon 5
Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist: Avicii
Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist: Justin Timberlake
Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist: Rihanna
Favorite Soul/R&B Album: Justin Timberlake, The 20/20 Experience—The Complete Experience
Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist: Imagine Dragons
Favorite Latin Artist: Marc Anthony
New Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande
Single of the Year: "Cruise," Florida George Line Feat. Nelly
Icon Award: Rihanna