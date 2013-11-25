People's Choice Awards

Jessica Biel Explains Why She Wasn't By Justin Timberlake's Side During 2013 American Music Awards

Actress told fans to "calm down" on Twitter

By Lily Harrison Nov 25, 2013 5:08 AMTags
Justin TimberlakeJessica BielTwitterAmerican Music Awards
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2013 American Music AwardsGetty Images

Jessica Biel says relax!

Despite her hubby Justin Timberlake taking home just about every single trophy at the 2013 American Music Awards, the actress wasn't by her man's side.

Fans immediately took to Twitter questioning why the brunette beauty was absent from the awards show ceremony.

"I'm watching from home tonight," she tweeted late Sunday evening. "Calm down, Internet."

And there you have it, folks! Straight from Mrs. Timberlake's Twitter!

All is perfectly good and well with the duo, in fact, the two went back to their normal routine shortly after the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the 2013 American Music Awards red carpet arrivals!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After Complex magazine congratulated the "Mirrors" singer via Twitter, the newly crowned Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist joked that he was back on trash duty.

The mag wrote, "Justin Timberlake is a king."

Timberlake then replied, "Thank you for the shout-out! I'm currently at home taking the trash out #LikeAKing."

Humble, hilarious and a good husband…does it get any better than that? Swoon.

Timberlake also took home the award for Favorite Soul/R&B Artist as well as Favorite Soul/R&B Album for The 20/20 Experience—The Complete Experience.

Congrats!

PHOTOS: Justin and Jessica's romance rewind!

