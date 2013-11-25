People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Rihanna Rocks Strapless Bra Top and See-Through Skirt for 2013 American Music Awards

Singer won Best R&B Artist At 2013 AMAs

By Lily Harrison Nov 25, 2013 2:23 AMTags
RihannaAmerican Music Awards
RihannaChristopher Polk/AMA2013/Getty Images for DCP

When you've got a bod like Rihanna, you don't need a top! Right?

The gorgeous singer was dressed to the nines at the 2013 American Music Awards in a sparkly black bra top and see-through skirt.

The ensemble repped a few of this season's biggest trends: crop tops and lace galore.

The "What Now" singer also opted for a wrap-around hairstyle, with barrettes holding her coif in place.

And it wouldn't be a red carpet RiRi moment without some seriously dramatic jewels.

The 25-year-old accessorized her killer look with stacks on stacks on stacks of blinged out bracelets around both wrists, a diamond chocker, and two punk rock-inspired ear cuffs.

You just can't have enough jewelry, girl!

NEWS: 2013 AMAs nominations

Kevin Mazur/AMA2013/WireImage

The singer is no stranger to causing a stir with her risqué outfits or Instagram pics.

In fact, she's been known to take a few bikini selfies in her day. And by a few, we mean plenty.

But it's not just her poolside fashion sense that pushes boundaries.

RiRi has a long list of music videos to photo shoots that help her live up to her bad girl reputation.

What do you think of her sexy AMAs look? Sound off in the comments section below!

PHOTOS: Check out the 2013 American Music Awards red carpet arrivals!

Trending Stories

1

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

3

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

4

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

5

How Scott Disick Felt Seeing Kourtney & Travis at Friend's Wedding

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire