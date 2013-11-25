Rihanna Rocks Strapless Bra Top and See-Through Skirt for 2013 American Music Awards

When you've got a bod like Rihanna, you don't need a top! Right?

The gorgeous singer was dressed to the nines at the 2013 American Music Awards in a sparkly black bra top and see-through skirt.

The ensemble repped a few of this season's biggest trends: crop tops and lace galore.

The "What Now" singer also opted for a wrap-around hairstyle, with barrettes holding her coif in place.

And it wouldn't be a red carpet RiRi moment without some seriously dramatic jewels.

The 25-year-old accessorized her killer look with stacks on stacks on stacks of blinged out bracelets around both wrists, a diamond chocker, and two punk rock-inspired ear cuffs.

You just can't have enough jewelry, girl!