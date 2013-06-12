Black History MonthPriyanka ChopraAaron & ShaileneTom BradyKardashiansPhotosVideos

2013 Golden Remote Awards: This Round Is Closed, Please Stand By

Our annual competition celebrating the past TV season starts today!

By Jenna Mullins Jun 12, 2013 7:09 PMTags
TVPolls2013 Golden Remote Awards
Golden Remote Awards, Funny

And we're off! You flooded our nominations post with votes for your favorite shows, stars and scenes for our annual Golden Remote Awards, and now it's time to go to battle!

The Golden Remote Awards celebrates the past TV Season with categories like "Oddest Couple" or "Biggest Tearjerker" and of course, our favorite, "Moment That Made You Want to Throw Out Your TV." 

VIDEO: Zachary Quinto talks American Horror Story

We're officially launching the voting today with the first categories: Favorite Funnygirl and Favorite Funnyguy. Check out the nominees as chosen by you guys below and vote for the characters that cracked you up the most this past TV season. Voting ends on July 5 at 9 p.m. PT, so vote as much as you can right up until the deadline!

What are you waiting for? Scroll down and click away! And help spread the word on Twitter so you can campaign for your favorites:

Tweet #GoldenRemotes

PHOTOS: Ready for the 2013-2014 TV season? Get ready with these photos!

Trending Stories

1

Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Win With Family Pics

2

Kim Kardashian Claps Back People Criticizing North West's Painting

3

Soccer Star Jérôme Boateng's Ex Kasia Lenhardt Found Dead After Split

4

Lauren London Slams "Bulls--t" Pregnancy Rumors: "Please Stop"

5

Inside the Dark, Deadly History of Los Angeles' Cecil Hotel

Latest News

Bruce Springsteen Arrested for DWI in New Jersey

Aidy Bryant Shares First Look at Shrill's Final Season

Friends Fan Spots Mistake With Ross' Dad

Nikki Bella Reveals Artem Is Going to School to Pursue a New Passion

Soccer Star Jérôme Boateng's Ex Kasia Lenhardt Found Dead After Split

Lauren London Slams "Bulls--t" Pregnancy Rumors: "Please Stop"

Today's Best Sales: Verishop, Aerie, Bed, Bath & Beyond and More