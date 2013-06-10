NBC, CW, FOX, ABC
by Jenna Mullins | Mon., Jun. 10, 2013 10:25 AM
NBC, CW, FOX, ABC
And that's just about a wrap for the 2012-2013 TV season, save for some stragglers (looking at you, Hannibal and Mad Men!) And you all know what that means: It's time for our annual competition celebrating the best and worst moments of the small-screen season that was. Who needs the Emmys when you have…drumroll please…E! Online's Golden Remote Awards?!
Before we can start voting, we need nominations! Take a look at the categories below and then head on down to the comments and start nominating your favorite stars, scenes and shows from the 2012-2013 season. As you'll see from the categories, we're not just looking for Best Actor and Best Couple. Oh, no. We're covering every angle. Our personal favorite category is Moment that Made You Want to Throw Out Your TV. We bet Game of Thrones' Red Wedding might sneak its way into that category.
The Golden Remote Awards are launching soon, so post early and post often. And help spread the word on Twitter using our handy-dandy hashtag!
Tweet #GoldenRemotes
We are now taking nominations for the following categories:
Favorite Funnyguy
Favorite Funnygirl
Drama King
Drama Mama
Best Couple
Oddest Couple
Love Triangle You're So Over
Best Fight
Best Kiss
Best Shocker
Moment That Made You Want to Throw Out Your TV
Best Baddie
Best Bitch
Show You'll Miss the Most
Star You'll Miss the Most
Steamiest Moment
Biggest Tearjerker
Most Heartbreaking Cancellation
New Fall Show You're Most Excited About
Show You Cannot Believe Is Still on the Air
Guiltiest Pleasure
Best Guest Star
Best New Show
Breakout Star, Male
Breakout Star, Female
Favorite Reality Show
Favorite Reality Star
Best Line
Best Comedy
Best Drama
Scroll on down and let the nominating party begin!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?