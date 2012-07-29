Tony Parker's Olympic Look: Hipster Goggles

In the wake of infamous Drake/Chris Brown Brawl, Eva Longoria's ex sports the protective eyewear for France's Olympic match-up against the U.S. Sunday

By Brandi Fowler Jul 29, 2012 5:25 PMTags
Olympics
London 2012 Olympic Games, Tony ParkerEMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

In case you were wondering, Tony Parker isn't trying to make a nerd-chic fashion statement.

The San Antonio Spurs baller, who is currently playing for France in the Olympics, sported black-rimmed protective goggles in the U.S. men's basketball team's opening-round matchup against France Sunday—an accessory he must wear during games as a result of the infamous Chris Brown-Drake bar brawl. 

MORE: Olympics Roundup: Ryan Lochte Routs Michael Phelps, Michelle Obama Cheers Serena Williams, U.S. Men's Gymnastics Scores

Parker was cleared to play in the Olympics after he recovered from eye surgery, which repaired the corneal laceration he suffered after shards of glass reportedly landed in his left eye when he was caught in the middle of the bottle-throwing snafu at Manhattan nightclub W.I.P. last month. 

The point guard filed a $20 million lawsuit against the club and its owners following the incident.

"[Doctors] found a piece of glass that had penetrated 99 percent of my left eye," Parker said in an interview with a French media outlet at the time. "I can say today, I almost lost my eye."

MORE: Chris Brown Bar Brawl Aftermath: Tony Parker Recovering From Eye Surgery in France

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

2

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

3

See What the OG Joe Millionaire Star Looks Like 19 Years Later

Eye specialists later cleared Parker for the competition but required him to wear protective goggles to prevent any further injury to his eye, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

We must say though, this particular choice in protective eyewear isn't too shabby.

Spoiler Alert: Turns out Parker's look was more Clark Kent than Superman after all, as the USA trounced France 98-71.

What do you think of Parker's hipster eye goggles? Love 'em or hate 'em? Sound off in the comments.

PHOTOS: Celebrities' Olympic Dreams

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

2

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

3

See What the OG Joe Millionaire Star Looks Like 19 Years Later

4

Martha Stewart Won’t Toast to Ina Garten's Pandemic Drinking Advice

5

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Her DUI Arrest

Latest News

Max Ehrich Seemingly Responds to Demi Lovato's Vibrator Diss

Exclusive

Dolly Parton Reveals Her Secrets for Keeping Her Marriage "Spicy"

See Kaley Cuoco’s Reaction to This Skin-Crawling Cockroach Prank

11 Things From Goop's $467,000 V-Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

Selena Gomez’s Winter Wardrobe Will Inspire Your Next Shopping Spree

Exclusive

Watch Scheana Shay Subtly Shade James Kennedy's New Love Interest