Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital

Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department.

Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella.

On Jan. 11, Tori shared a photo on Instagram Stories of her oldest daughter in a hospital bed. "The hits just keep coming," she wrote as Stella wore a gown and wrapped herself in a blanket.

The visit comes three weeks after Tori herself revealed she had been hospitalized after having a "hard time breathing."

"Here I am in hospital since last night," the 49-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories Dec. 21. "To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."