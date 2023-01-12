Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital

Another one of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s kids are experiencing a health scare. Read what Tori had to say about her 14-year-old daughter's visit the hospital.

By Mike Vulpo Jan 12, 2023 7:19 PMTags
Tori SpellingCeleb KidsKidsCelebritiesInjury And Illness
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah"

Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department. 

Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella

On Jan. 11, Tori shared a photo on Instagram Stories of her oldest daughter in a hospital bed. "The hits just keep coming," she wrote as Stella wore a gown and wrapped herself in a blanket.

E! News has reached out to Tori's rep for additional comment and hasn't heard back.

The visit comes three weeks after Tori herself revealed she had been hospitalized after having a "hard time breathing."

"Here I am in hospital since last night," the 49-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories Dec. 21. "To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."

photos
Tori Spelling's Most Lavish Birthday Parties

"How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness," she continued while addressing her critics. "Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I'm a hustler and a workaholic."

Instagram

When it came to her symptoms, Tori stated that she was "low on oxygen," had difficulties breathing, high blood pressure and "crazy dizziness."

Tori—who also shares kids Liam, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, with Dean—previously revealed in December that her youngest was out sick from school for three weeks.

Through the ups and downs, Tori was able to end 2022 on a peaceful note with a family getaway to the Park Hyatt Aviara in San Diego, Calif.

Trending Stories

1

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are True Co-Pilots on the Red Carpet

2

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

3

Shakira Seemingly Slams Ex Gerard Piqué & His Girlfriend in New Song

"New Year 2023," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 1. "Celebrated as a family. #NewYearsEve #NewYear2023 #FamilyFirstAlways."

Trending Stories

1

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are True Co-Pilots on the Red Carpet

2

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

3

Shakira Seemingly Slams Ex Gerard Piqué & His Girlfriend in New Song

4

William, Kate & Charles Make First Public Outings Since Harry's Book

5

Breaking Down the Shocking End of the Sister Wives Marriages

Latest News

Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital

Summer House Trailer: See Lindsay & Danielle's Friendship End

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Are Rom-Com Royalty In New Film

Brandi Glanville's Take on Kyle Richards' Sisterly RHOBH Drama

Florence Pugh Reflects on Backlash Over Past Zach Braff Relationship

Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable as He Transforms for Role

Kathryn Dennis Is Leaving Southern Charm