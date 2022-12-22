Tori Spelling Hospitalized After Having a "Hard Time Breathing"

Watch : Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah"

Tori Spelling is putting her health first this holiday season.

With just a few days to go until Christmas, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, revealed that she's been hospitalized after having a "hard time breathing."

According to Us Weekly, Spelling shared the health update in a Dec. 21 Instagram Story post—which has since been deleted—telling her followers, "Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night. To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."

"How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness," she continued, seemingly addressing her critics. "Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work."

As for her symptoms, Spelling said she'd been "low on oxygen" before being admitted to the hospital. And, in addition to having difficulties breathing, she also had high blood pressure and "crazy dizziness."