The Chainsmokers Confess to Having “Weird” Threesomes With Fans

Watch : The Chainsmokers' Drive-In Concert Under Investigation

Let's just say The Chainsmokers' latest confession has brought them much closer.

DJs Alex Pall and Drew Taggart have had threesomes with fans on multiple occasions, they revealed on the Jan. 11 podcast of Call Her Daddy.

"Seldom," Pall responded to host Alex Cooper after the social media star asked how often the pair gets propositioned for a ménage à trois. "It's not proposed a lot."

But just because the asking is slim, doesn't mean the two haven't had their moments.

"I think we were both like, ‘What the f–-k just happened?'," Pall recalled of the musicians' first threesome. "Because they were never planned, you know what I mean?"

"It's weird," he continued. "I'm not gonna lie."

Pall then posed a question of his own, asking Cooper, "Does it count if it's international?"

The Call Her Daddy queen said most definitely yes. And it turns out their jet-setting ways led to some of the threesomes early on in their career.