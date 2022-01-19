The Chainsmokers React to "Conspiracy" That They Had Plastic Surgery to "Look Completely Different"

Watch : The Chainsmokers Share "Sick Boy" Song's Meaning

The Chainsmokers are back.

To catch you up: The DJ duo, comprised of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, announced in February 2020 that they were going on a social media hiatus and "taking some time to create our next chapter in music," deleting every post on their official Instagram account page with the exception of their statement. Since then, the pair have largely kept quiet about their life—until recently when videos starring two men who looked similar to Alex and Drew began popping up on The Chainsmokers' verified TikTok page.

One of the posts featured the two look-alikes reacting to a video with with the hashtag "conspiracy" posted by TikTok user @SUGENE, who joked in it that Alex and Pall "underwent a lot of plastic surgery" during their hiatus and now "look completely different." The Chainsmokers' account wrote in response, "Why would we mess with perfection?"

Meanwhile, another video showed the doppelgängers responding to a claim that it would be "easy" for The Chainsmokers to be replaced with body doubles since they "look like just two regular white guys." The band's account replied, "This conspiracy theory makes no sense."