The 2023 SAG Awards Nominations Are Finally Here

Watch : Best of GLAMBOT: 2022 SAG Awards

Could it be time for the 2023 SAG Awards nominations? C'est magnifique!

One day after the Golden Globes, Emily in Paris' Ashley Park announced the nominees for the 29th annual award show along with The White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson during an Instagram Live on Jan. 11.

And they weren't the only ones taking part in the big reveal. SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher also made opening remarks earlier in the program and Grey's Anatomy's Jason George and Hand of God's Elizabeth McLaughlin listed off the nominations for the Outstanding Action Performances by Television and Film Ensembles specifically.

However, fans will have to wait a little longer to see which of their favorite movie and TV performances earn The Actor. After all, the 2023 SAG Awards will be held Feb. 26 and streamed live on Netflix's YouTube channel. And if the event is anything like years past, fans can expect fabulous red carpet fashion, star-studded attendees and prestigious accolades.

Can't wait until then? Don't worry! You can see who's in the running for the coveted trophy right now.