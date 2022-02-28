These Candid 2022 SAG Awards Moments Deserve a Trophy

Watch : 2022 SAG Awards: Must-See Red Carpet Moments

It's good to be back.

After last year's remote ceremony, Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 27 to celebrate the 2022 SAG Awards.

In the TV drama categories, Succession's cast won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble and Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-Yeon took home the trophies for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor and a Female Actor, respectively, for their work in Squid Game. As for comedy's champions, team Ted Lasso won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble with its lead Jason Sudeikis securing the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor accolade and Hacks' Jean Smart receiving the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor award.

When it came to the movie categories, CODA's stars won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and Troy Kotsur won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in the film. West Side Story's Ariana DeBose received the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role trophy, and King Richard's Will Smith and The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Jessica Chastain earned their statues in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor and a Female Actor in a Leading Role categories, respectively.

In addition, Dopesick's Michael Keaton and Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet won for their outstanding performances in a television movie or limited series, and Helen Mirren was honored with the Life Achievement Award.