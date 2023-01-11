Ryan Murphy Honors His "Fearless" Heroes in Emotional 2023 Golden Globes Speech

Ryan Murphy is having a gleefully good time at the 2023 Golden Globes.

At the annual award show, Murphy—the creator behind hit shows such as Glee and American Horror History—was honored with the Carol Burnett Award for his contributions to television and in recognition of his riveting storytelling.

In his acceptance speech, Murphy chose to shine a spotlight on his "fearless" colleagues and his trailblazing "heroes": Jeremy Pope, MJ Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Matt Bomer and Niecy Nash-Betts.

He began by asking for a standing ovation for Rodriguez, who became the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe in 2022, though the historic moment was not televised. "Let's give her the ovation she deserves," he told the crowd to applause.

Murphy next shouted out Porter, "one of the most iconic actors of his generation."

"Billy Porter has changed our perceptions by changing fashion. He did this," Murphy said, adding that the Pose star "whipped up this fuchsia replica" of his Oscars gown for the occasion.