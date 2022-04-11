Watch Niecy Nash Gush Over Wife Jessica Betts and Their History-Making Essence Cover

Watch : Niecy Nash Has "Found Her Person" in Wife Jessica Betts

When it comes to blocking out haters, Niecy Nash is a pro.

The Claws star recently made history with her wife, Jessica Betts, as the first same-sex couple to appear on the cover of Essence magazine. On the April 11 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, she revealed her secret for ignoring other people's criticisms.

"People are always gonna be critical no matter what you do, no matter who you're with," she told hosts Nina Parker and Essence Atkins. "They are always going to find something to say. But whatever they would have to say don't trump me being happy, baby, when I close that door, because that's what I focus on."

Nash called her wife "the best thing that ever happened to me," adding, "People can say what they want. No matter what I was doing, somebody is gonna say something, so what do you do? Let ‘em talk! Give them something to talk about!'"