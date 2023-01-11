Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt Had the Time of His Life at the Golden Globes

Watch : Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present

Brad Pitt deserves the trophy for Most Popular at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Pitt was truly living it up at the award show on Jan. 10, posing for photos with stars in the audience, including Quentin Tarantino, Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, with a big smile on his face.

The Babylon star ended up losing the trophy to the talented Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) but was in good company with fellow nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse). Find out all the winners here.

And still, that didn't stop Pitt from enjoying the night out in Beverly Hills (after all, he's already won two Golden Globes over the years—for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Twelve Monkeys).

Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the show will see who takes home the trophies across numerous film and television categories. Martin McDonagh's film Banshees of Inisherin leads the pack with eight nominations, more than any other movie.